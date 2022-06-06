China Renaissance Begins Coverage on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. China Renaissance’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.35% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.60 price target for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. CLSA assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.34.
Shares of Grab stock opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.29.
Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
