China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ZNH opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

