China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Rating Increased to Buy at Daiwa Capital Markets

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.28. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 18.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 55.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the first quarter worth about $228,000.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

