Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Cowen

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.24% from the stock’s current price.

CIEN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $48.74 on Monday. Ciena has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $174,314.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 182,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 22,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 178,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

