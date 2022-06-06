Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $84.00 at Loop Capital

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Loop Capital from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $177,772.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,280,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,732,259 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Ciena by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Ciena by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ciena by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in Ciena by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

