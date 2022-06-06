Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.34 billion.

Shares of CI opened at $253.97 on Monday. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $273.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.23 and a 200-day moving average of $237.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. Cigna’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cigna will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.84.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,998,000 after buying an additional 85,507 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 259,146 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,063,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Cigna by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 179,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,960,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

