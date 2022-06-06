Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Cisco Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Cisco Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

CSCO traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $45.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,636,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,378,650. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78. The company has a market cap of $187.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.27.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

