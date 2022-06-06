Citigroup Increases Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $406.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $405.00 to $406.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on COO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.89.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,116. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $309.43 and a 12-month high of $463.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $371.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $203,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 115.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 182,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

