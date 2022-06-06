Citigroup Raises GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target to $70.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $58.76 on Monday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter valued at $788,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,077,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,156,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

