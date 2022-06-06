Citigroup Upgrades Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) to Buy

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLXGet Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 160.80% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:AMLX traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $33.41.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.