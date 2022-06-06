Citigroup Upgrades Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) to Buy

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 160.80% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ:AMLX traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $33.41.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.

