Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

CLVT stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $662.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $806,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 888,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,027.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,000 shares of company stock worth $1,745,360. Insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

