ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.34.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearOne (CLRO)
