ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

ClearOne stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.34.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 245,393 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $851,000. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

