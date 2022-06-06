Clene Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $18.23 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Clene in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $18.23 for the year.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CLNN. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Clene in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Clene in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNN opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. Clene has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $17.82.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin bought 35,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $79,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,061,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,710.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Resonance Llc sold 181,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $399,999.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,560,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,232,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 262,891 shares of company stock worth $747,352. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 7,045.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Clene by 9,823.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

