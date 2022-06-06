Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) versus Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Critical Analysis

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) and Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Maravai LifeSciences and Clever Leaves, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maravai LifeSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Clever Leaves 0 1 2 0 2.67

Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 61.19%. Clever Leaves has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 367.29%. Given Clever Leaves’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clever Leaves is more favorable than Maravai LifeSciences.

Volatility & Risk

Maravai LifeSciences has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clever Leaves has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maravai LifeSciences and Clever Leaves’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maravai LifeSciences $799.24 million 10.20 $182.04 million $1.59 20.09 Clever Leaves $15.37 million 2.10 -$45.73 million ($1.80) -0.59

Maravai LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Clever Leaves. Clever Leaves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maravai LifeSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Maravai LifeSciences and Clever Leaves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maravai LifeSciences 25.25% 96.51% 25.71% Clever Leaves -280.95% -50.18% -30.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.2% of Maravai LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Clever Leaves shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Maravai LifeSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Clever Leaves shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maravai LifeSciences beats Clever Leaves on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc., a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species. It operates in two segments, Nucleic Acid Production and Biologics Safety Testing. The Nucleic Acid Production segment manufactures and sells products for use in the fields of gene therapy, nucleoside chemistry, oligonucleotide therapy, and molecular diagnostics, including reagents used in the chemical synthesis, modification, labelling, and purification of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA). This segment also offers messenger RNA, oligonucleotides, and oligonucleotide building blocks, as well as plasmid DNA and CleanCap capping technology. The Biologics Safety Testing segment sells analytical products for use in biologic manufacturing process development, including custom product-specific development antibody and assay development services. This segment also provides HCP ELISA kits, other bioprocess impurity and contaminant ELISA kits, ancillary reagents, and custom services. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and other biopharmaceutical and life sciences research companies; and academic research institutions and in vitro diagnostics companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Clever Leaves Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. operates as a cannabis company. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. The Cannabinoid segment engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, commercialization, and distribution of cannabinoid products internationally. The Non-Cannabinoid segment is engaged in formulating, manufacturing, marketing, selling, distributing, and commercializing nutraceutical and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

