Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,588.33 ($20.10).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.18) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($18.72) price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($19.48) to GBX 1,370 ($17.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,100 ($13.92) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.21. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 997 ($12.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,640 ($20.75). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,125.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,230.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a GBX 22 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Adrian Sainsbury acquired 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($14.76) per share, with a total value of £39,771.36 ($50,318.02).

About Close Brothers Group (Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.