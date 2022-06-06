Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $226.50 million-$227.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.87 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.92. 22,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,952,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.51. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Argus decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.02.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total value of $211,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,633 shares of company stock worth $40,714,548. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,628,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.