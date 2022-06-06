Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $64.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.10.

CCEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($63.44) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($64.52) in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of CCEP opened at $53.44 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

