Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of CVLY opened at $23.55 on Monday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $224.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27.
Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.11%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the first quarter worth $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.
About Codorus Valley Bancorp (Get Rating)
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.
