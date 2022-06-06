Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of JVA stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter.
Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
