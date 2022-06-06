Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of JVA stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coffee by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coffee by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares during the period. 24.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

