Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$130.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities lowered Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, Director Jacques Royer sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.30, for a total transaction of C$42,714.10. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.39, for a total value of C$27,101.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$40,861.10. Insiders have sold 35,552 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,200 in the last three months.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$100.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$93.80 and a 52-week high of C$123.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$104.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$102.21.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$728.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$731.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 9.5799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

