Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TCFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Community Financial stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.81. Community Financial has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13.

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 12.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Community Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

