Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CRO Sells $1,117,345.46 in Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,345.46. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 79,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Commvault Systems stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.71. 154,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,089. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.04, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average is $64.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

