Comparing AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) & Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) and AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Affimed has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AbCellera Biologics has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Affimed and AbCellera Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affimed -215.31% -58.18% -35.31% AbCellera Biologics 41.87% 19.72% 15.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Affimed and AbCellera Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affimed $47.76 million 8.01 -$68.06 million ($0.74) -4.19 AbCellera Biologics $375.20 million 5.72 $153.46 million $0.64 11.78

AbCellera Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Affimed. Affimed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AbCellera Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Affimed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of AbCellera Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of AbCellera Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Affimed and AbCellera Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affimed 0 0 6 0 3.00 AbCellera Biologics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Affimed currently has a consensus target price of $10.60, suggesting a potential upside of 241.94%. AbCellera Biologics has a consensus target price of $29.60, suggesting a potential upside of 292.57%. Given AbCellera Biologics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AbCellera Biologics is more favorable than Affimed.

Summary

AbCellera Biologics beats Affimed on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affimed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma. The company is also developing AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia; and AFM32, an ICE candidate that is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. Affimed N.V. has collaboration agreements with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Genentech, Inc.; and Roivant Sciences Ltd., as well as research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

