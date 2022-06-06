Comparing Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) & CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CEVA and Eventure Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEVA 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

CEVA currently has a consensus price target of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.23%. Given CEVA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CEVA is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Profitability

This table compares CEVA and Eventure Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEVA 1.77% 2.51% 2.12% Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of CEVA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CEVA and Eventure Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEVA $122.71 million 6.90 $400,000.00 $0.10 365.10 Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CEVA has higher revenue and earnings than Eventure Interactive.

Summary

CEVA beats Eventure Interactive on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CEVA Company Profile (Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc. operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI). The company licenses a family of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, and integrated IP solutions, including DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT, and infrastructure; imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled devices; audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets; sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit solutions for hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls, and IoT; and wireless IoT for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E, Ultra-wideband (UWB), and NB-IoT. Its technologies are licensed to companies, which design, manufacture, market, and sell application-specific integrated circuits and application-specific standard products to mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace and defense, and IoT companies for incorporation into various end products. The company delivers its DSP cores, platforms, and AI processors in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools that facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. The company was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. CEVA, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Eventure Interactive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eventure Interactive, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in social media business. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-web technologies platform that enables the users to captured, store, and share memories and events. The company was founded by Gannon K. Giguiere on November 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

