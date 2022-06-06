Comparing Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) and Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) and Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enjoy Technology has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.7% of Fair Isaac shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Enjoy Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Fair Isaac shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Enjoy Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fair Isaac and Enjoy Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.32 billion 8.28 $392.08 million $15.22 27.62 Enjoy Technology $81.00 million 0.38 -$220.61 million ($2.29) -0.11

Fair Isaac has higher revenue and earnings than Enjoy Technology. Enjoy Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and Enjoy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 31.52% -113.66% 22.11% Enjoy Technology N/A -746.92% -74.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fair Isaac and Enjoy Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 1 4 0 2.80 Enjoy Technology 1 4 0 0 1.80

Fair Isaac presently has a consensus target price of $556.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.32%. Enjoy Technology has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,045.92%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than Fair Isaac.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Enjoy Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fair Isaac Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also provides FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.