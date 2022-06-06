Comparing Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) and Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Empire State Realty OP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 14.17% 3.02% 1.37% Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Global Medical REIT and Empire State Realty OP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 3 0 3.00 Empire State Realty OP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.92%. Given Global Medical REIT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Empire State Realty OP.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Empire State Realty OP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $115.94 million 7.23 $17.62 million $0.20 63.95 Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Global Medical REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP.

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats Empire State Realty OP on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

