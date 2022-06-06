Comparing MariMed (MRMD) and Its Peers

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare MariMed to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares MariMed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MariMed
|5.70%
|20.87%
|6.07%
|MariMed Competitors
|1,001.90%
|-148.32%
|145.12%
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for MariMed and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MariMed
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|MariMed Competitors
|288
|693
|691
|32
|2.27
MariMed currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 268.85%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 111.31%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than its competitors.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0.3% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares MariMed and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MariMed
|$121.46 million
|$7.22 million
|30.52
|MariMed Competitors
|$256.05 million
|-$63.83 million
|-7.26
MariMed’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MariMed. MariMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Volatility and Risk
MariMed has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
MariMed beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About MariMed (Get Rating)
MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
