Comparing Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.0% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Noodles & Company and BBQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noodles & Company 0 1 3 0 2.75 BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Noodles & Company currently has a consensus target price of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 85.12%. BBQ has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 102.92%. Given BBQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BBQ is more favorable than Noodles & Company.

Profitability

This table compares Noodles & Company and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noodles & Company -0.16% 4.04% 0.43% BBQ 10.27% 17.52% 5.78%

Volatility & Risk

Noodles & Company has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Noodles & Company and BBQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noodles & Company $475.15 million 0.58 $3.66 million ($0.02) -302.35 BBQ $206.44 million 0.64 $24.02 million $2.42 5.09

BBQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noodles & Company. Noodles & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BBQ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BBQ beats Noodles & Company on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 14, 2022, it had 100 company owned locations and approximately 200 franchised locations, including ghost kitchens operating out of the kitchen of another restaurant location or shared kitchen space. BBQ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

