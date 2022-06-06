Comparing Quantum-Si (QSI) & Its Competitors

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Quantum-Si to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Quantum-Si and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Quantum-Si
|N/A
|-$94.99 million
|-1.20
|Quantum-Si Competitors
|$2.66 billion
|$435.24 million
|11.45
Insider and Institutional Ownership
35.5% of Quantum-Si shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Quantum-Si shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility and Risk
Quantum-Si has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum-Si’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Quantum-Si and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Quantum-Si
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Quantum-Si Competitors
|154
|692
|956
|28
|2.47
As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.69%. Given Quantum-Si’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quantum-Si has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Quantum-Si and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Quantum-Si
|N/A
|-24.70%
|-23.49%
|Quantum-Si Competitors
|-3,288.70%
|4.83%
|1.80%
Summary
Quantum-Si competitors beat Quantum-Si on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Quantum-Si (Get Rating)
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, develops a single molecule detection platform for sample preparation and sequencing. It offers a proprietary single molecule detection platform for use in semiconductor industry to field proteomics to enable next generation protein sequencing. The company was incorporated in 2013 is based in Guilford, Connecticut.
