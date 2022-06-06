Comparing Riskified (RSKD) & Its Rivals

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) is one of 228 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Riskified to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Riskified and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50 Riskified Competitors 1418 6972 12306 349 2.55

Riskified currently has a consensus price target of $11.93, indicating a potential upside of 130.73%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 48.72%. Given Riskified’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.9% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -69.08% -26.19% -19.16% Riskified Competitors -17.60% -12.87% -7.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riskified and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $229.14 million -$178.88 million -2.04 Riskified Competitors $3.41 billion $342.84 million 16.23

Riskified’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Riskified. Riskified is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Riskified competitors beat Riskified on 9 of the 11 factors compared.

About Riskified (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

