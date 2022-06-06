Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) will announce $505.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $476.70 million to $529.28 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $487.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $510.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.25 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:CODI opened at $23.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 98,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 26,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

