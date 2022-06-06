CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) CRO Buys $37,650.00 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault purchased 5,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CMPO stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.64. 104,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,284. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CompoSecure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at $3,284,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

