Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 95.76% and a net margin of 45.81%.
About Comstock Holding Companies (Get Rating)
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.
