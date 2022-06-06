Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $77.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conformis by 2,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 14,768,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 14,281,841 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Conformis by 169.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,300 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Conformis by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,054 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Conformis by 75.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,593,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 685,838 shares during the period. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Conformis by 11.5% in the first quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 477,900 shares during the period. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

