ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COP. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.04.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $118.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.15. The company has a market cap of $152.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

