Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.25 million.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 49.31 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of 34.81 and a 52-week high of 69.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 53.09 and a 200-day moving average of 56.41.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Consensus Cloud Solutions (CCSI)
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.