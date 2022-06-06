Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $380.25 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 49.31 on Monday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of 34.81 and a 52-week high of 69.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 53.09 and a 200-day moving average of 56.41.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 90.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 90.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

