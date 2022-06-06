Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Lowered to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

CLR traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.27. The company had a trading volume of 21,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,657. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.24. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 58.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Continental Resources by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 916.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 55,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

