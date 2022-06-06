ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

CFRX stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $130.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.51. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.76.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ContraFect during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

