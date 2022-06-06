Contrasting Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) & B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 16.18% 6.26% 4.31% B2Gold 23.18% 12.23% 10.20%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Barrick Gold and B2Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A B2Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

B2Gold has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 123.43%. Given B2Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe B2Gold is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. B2Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Barrick Gold pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. B2Gold pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Barrick Gold has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barrick Gold and B2Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 3.07 $2.02 billion $1.09 18.97 B2Gold $1.76 billion 2.48 $420.07 million $0.39 10.62

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than B2Gold. B2Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

B2Gold beats Barrick Gold on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About B2Gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

