Contrasting MariMed (MRMD) and Its Peers

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare MariMed to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MariMed and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00 MariMed Competitors 288 693 691 32 2.27

MariMed currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 268.85%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 112.97%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MariMed and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MariMed $121.46 million $7.22 million 30.52 MariMed Competitors $256.05 million -$63.83 million -7.23

MariMed’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MariMed. MariMed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MariMed and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariMed 5.70% 20.87% 6.07% MariMed Competitors 1,001.90% -148.32% 145.12%

Volatility and Risk

MariMed has a beta of 3.24, indicating that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed’s peers have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MariMed beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

