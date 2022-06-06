Contrasting Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) & Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mesoblast and Achilles Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $7.46 million 53.88 -$98.81 million ($0.70) -4.41 Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$61.10 million ($1.69) -1.49

Achilles Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mesoblast. Mesoblast is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Achilles Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Mesoblast has a beta of 3.05, meaning that its stock price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achilles Therapeutics has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mesoblast and Achilles Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 1 2 0 2.25 Achilles Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mesoblast presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 197.43%. Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 298.41%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Achilles Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -921.09% -16.45% -12.71% Achilles Therapeutics N/A -21.83% -20.01%

Mesoblast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include remestemcel-L for the treatment of steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, as well as acute respiratory distress syndrome due to COVID-19 infection; Rexlemestrocel-L to treat advanced chronic heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis diabetic nephropathy. The company has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and Grünenthal to develops and commercializes cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. Mesoblast Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as Achilles TX Limited and changed its name to Achilles Therapeutics Plc in February 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

