Contrasting Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) and Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX)

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) and Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Pioneer Merger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 5.19 -$153.43 million ($1.44) -3.13 Pioneer Merger N/A N/A $8.46 million N/A N/A

Pioneer Merger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Pioneer Merger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A 0.06% 0.05% Pioneer Merger N/A -151.41% 6.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sunlight Financial and Pioneer Merger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Pioneer Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 92.59%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than Pioneer Merger.

Risk & Volatility

Sunlight Financial has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Merger has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sunlight Financial beats Pioneer Merger on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.