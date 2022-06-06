Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.
NYSE:VLRS opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 2.51.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile (Get Rating)
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.
