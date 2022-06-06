Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $14.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 2.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 47.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 81,707 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at $1,229,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

