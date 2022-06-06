Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

CTSDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSDF stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.