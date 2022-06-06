Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target Cut to $450.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.78.

COO stock opened at $342.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $371.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.86. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $309.43 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

