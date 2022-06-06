Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Insider Darin Feinstein Sells 500,000 Shares

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total transaction of 1,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,393,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately 102,517,341.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Darin Feinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of Core Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total transaction of 4,103,136.55.

On Friday, May 27th, Darin Feinstein sold 450,000 shares of Core Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.70, for a total transaction of 1,665,000.00.

Shares of CORZ stock opened at 2.93 on Monday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of 2.64 and a 52-week high of 14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 5.84.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.13 by 0.18. The firm had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 164.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CORZ shares. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $11,541,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $4,115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,053,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

