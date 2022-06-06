CoreCard (NYSE:INS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CoreCard stock opened at $40.15 on Monday. CoreCard has a twelve month low of $30.52 and a twelve month high of $54.58.
CoreCard Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CoreCard (INS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.