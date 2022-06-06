Cormark Comments on Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Cormark has a “Neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LB. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.50.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$41.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$36.54 and a one year high of C$45.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.16%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

