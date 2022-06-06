Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.05.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of COTY opened at $7.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.69. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 739,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,382.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 13,514 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $100,003.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 137,692 shares of company stock valued at $935,907. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,493 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Coty by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 587,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 26,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.