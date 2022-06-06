Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.18 Million

Analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) to report $190.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $189.64 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $166.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $838.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $838.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.22 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.33.

Shares of COUP opened at $70.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.14. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $58.43 and a 12-month high of $283.38.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $775,878.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,066 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,825 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $136,679,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $156,922,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $89,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

